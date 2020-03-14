Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Short Interest Update

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,600,000 shares, a drop of 27.9% from the February 13th total of 6,380,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

In other Ciena news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $41,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 1,875 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $76,781.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,775 shares of company stock worth $1,636,688. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ciena by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 857 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Dougherty & Co lifted their price objective on Ciena from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Ciena from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Ciena from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.16.

Shares of NYSE CIEN traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,416,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,774. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.03. Ciena has a 1 year low of $32.76 and a 1 year high of $46.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.88.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $832.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.48 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ciena will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

