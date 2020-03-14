Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 344,775 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,268 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Cigna were worth $70,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Shares of CI stock traded up $15.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.87. 5,081,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,495,147. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $202.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.32. The company has a market cap of $63.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.72. Cigna Corp has a 12 month low of $141.95 and a 12 month high of $224.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. Cigna had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $36.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

In other Cigna news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 21,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total value of $4,552,818.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,539.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 22,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total transaction of $4,257,610.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,521,975.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,397 shares of company stock valued at $14,922,093. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $247.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $242.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Cigna in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.15.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.