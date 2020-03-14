Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Price Target Cut to $32.00

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Cinemark to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cinemark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.67.

Shares of NYSE:CNK traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.70. The stock had a trading volume of 7,677,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,710,085. Cinemark has a 52 week low of $13.34 and a 52 week high of $43.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.78.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.23). Cinemark had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $788.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cinemark will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Cinemark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Cinemark’s payout ratio is 88.34%.

In related news, Director Lee Roy Mitchell acquired 74,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,935,076.00. Also, CEO Mark Zoradi acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.87 per share, with a total value of $517,400.00. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the 4th quarter worth $39,328,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Cinemark by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,300,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,864,000 after acquiring an additional 440,372 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cinemark by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,306,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,214,000 after acquiring an additional 62,769 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cinemark by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 56,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Cinemark by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 178,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,050,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

