Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) Short Interest Update

Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a drop of 73.8% from the February 13th total of 40,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CINR. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ciner Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Ciner Resources by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 170,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after buying an additional 13,077 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Ciner Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ciner Resources by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 119,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ciner Resources by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares in the last quarter. 10.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ciner Resources alerts:

Shares of Ciner Resources stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.83. The company had a trading volume of 27,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,520. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.24. The stock has a market cap of $258.42 million, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Ciner Resources has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $25.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.60%.

Ciner Resources Company Profile

Ciner Resources LP engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products. The company has approximately 23,500 acres of leased and licensed subsurface mining areas in the Green River Basin of Wyoming.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Ciner Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciner Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.