Citigroup Cuts Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $39.00

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura reduced their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.90.

Shares of Dicks Sporting Goods stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,185,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,082. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.86. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $49.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Dicks Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This is a boost from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DKS. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. 79.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

