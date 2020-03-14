Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Portfolio Manager Purchases $16,950.00 in Stock

Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Portfolio Manager Michael Clarfeld purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $16,950.00.
NYSE:CEM traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $3.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,594,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,506. Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $12.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.67.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 34.81%.
About Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund
ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
Read More: Economic Bubble
Receive News & Ratings for Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.