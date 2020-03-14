Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Portfolio Manager Purchases $16,950.00 in Stock

Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Portfolio Manager Michael Clarfeld purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $16,950.00.

NYSE:CEM traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $3.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,594,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,506. Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $12.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 34.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 4th quarter worth $1,012,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 3.3% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 78,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 61,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 26,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

About Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

