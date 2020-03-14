Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CLEARFIELD INC., formerly APA Cables & Networks, designs and manufactures the FieldSmart fiber management platform, which includes its latest generation Fiber Distribution System and Fiber Scalability Center. The FDS and FSC product-lines support a wide range of panel configurations, densities, connectors and adapter options and is offered alongside an assortment of passive optical components. Clearfield also provides a complete line of fiber and copper assemblies for controlled and outside plant environments. “

Get Clearfield alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Clearfield from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

NASDAQ:CLFD traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,636. Clearfield has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $15.99. The stock has a market cap of $139.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.57.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Clearfield had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $19.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.11 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clearfield will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clearfield news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $58,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,241,599 shares in the company, valued at $14,501,876.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 18.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the 4th quarter worth about $572,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. 30.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clearfield (CLFD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.