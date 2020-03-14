CloakCoin (CLOAK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $680,311.13

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Over the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 31.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $680,311.13 and $16,171.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00002319 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Binance, Mercatox and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00007366 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 49.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004924 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000980 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00041395 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 4th, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,413,139 coins. The official message board for CloakCoin is forum.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com

CloakCoin Coin Trading

CloakCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Mercatox, LiteBit.eu, Binance, Bitbns, Livecoin, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

