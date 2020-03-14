Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Coca-Cola Consolidated from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ COKE traded up $13.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.69. 96,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,038. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 179.08 and a beta of 0.95. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a one year low of $188.81 and a one year high of $413.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $252.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 19.86%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 100.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 318.7% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 39.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

