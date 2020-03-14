Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 399,700 shares, an increase of 69.6% from the February 13th total of 235,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KOF. ValuEngine raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,155,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 4th quarter valued at about $611,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 4th quarter valued at about $848,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KOF traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.55. The stock had a trading volume of 313,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.63. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 1-year low of $43.03 and a 1-year high of $69.00.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 9.46%. Equities analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

