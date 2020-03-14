Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $312.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) to announce $312.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Coherent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $310.00 million to $316.20 million. Coherent posted sales of $372.86 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Coherent will report full year sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Coherent.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $320.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.53 million. Coherent had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Coherent from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Coherent from to in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Coherent in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Coherent in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Coherent in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.67.

Shares of COHR stock traded up $5.61 on Wednesday, hitting $111.54. The stock had a trading volume of 441,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,724. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.67 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.10 and its 200-day moving average is $153.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 4.38. Coherent has a 52-week low of $100.76 and a 52-week high of $178.08.

In other Coherent news, EVP Mark Stewart Sobey sold 3,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total transaction of $582,047.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.23, for a total transaction of $75,615.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,892,492.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,624 shares of company stock worth $1,498,925 over the last quarter. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Coherent during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coherent by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Coherent by 401.4% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 366 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

