Coinlancer Price Reaches $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (CL)

Coinlancer (CURRENCY:CL) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One Coinlancer token can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, CoinExchange and Mercatox. Coinlancer has a market cap of $86,324.40 and approximately $51.00 worth of Coinlancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Coinlancer has traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Coinlancer Token Profile

Coinlancer (CL) is a token. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Coinlancer’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,619,229 tokens. Coinlancer’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Lancer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Coinlancer’s official message board is medium.com/@coinlancer . Coinlancer’s official website is www.coinlancer.io

Coinlancer Token Trading

Coinlancer can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinlancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinlancer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coinlancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

