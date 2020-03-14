Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.04 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) will announce $4.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.08 billion. Colgate-Palmolive posted sales of $3.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full-year sales of $16.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.35 billion to $16.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $16.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.87 billion to $17.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CL. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Shares of CL stock traded up $5.21 on Wednesday, reaching $69.10. 10,459,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,175,944. The company has a market cap of $59.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.15 and a 200-day moving average of $70.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $63.20 and a one year high of $77.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.78%.

In related news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $1,222,087.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,081,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,468,917.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 5,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $441,793.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 188,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,210,483.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 279,357 shares of company stock worth $20,812,533. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,244,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,670,000 after buying an additional 527,860 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 56,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 31,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

