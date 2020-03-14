Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,497 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,421 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 3.0% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,162 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 124,586 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 28,446 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 58,310 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Comcast by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,409 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $4.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.33. The company had a trading volume of 64,975,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,274,475. The stock has a market cap of $179.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $34.44 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.56.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.84%.

A number of research firms have commented on CMCSA. Oppenheimer began coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

