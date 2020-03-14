Conceal Reaches Market Cap of $301,221.49 (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 23.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. In the last seven days, Conceal has traded down 46.6% against the US dollar. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for about $0.0444 or 0.00000821 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, TradeOgre, STEX and Graviex. Conceal has a total market cap of $301,221.49 and approximately $60,102.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Storeum (STO) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00042802 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.82 or 0.00885688 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00034701 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00025406 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00208582 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00007261 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00102461 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 15,714,799 coins and its circulating supply is 6,791,699 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Conceal Coin Trading

Conceal can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Sistemkoin, TradeOgre and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

