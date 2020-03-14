CONMED’s (CNMD) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

CNMD has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CONMED from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of CONMED from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CONMED in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. CONMED has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.71.

Shares of CONMED stock traded up $4.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,856. CONMED has a 1-year low of $65.58 and a 1-year high of $116.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.20 and a 200 day moving average of $104.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 75.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. CONMED had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CONMED will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

In other news, Director John L. Workman bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.63 per share, for a total transaction of $189,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,392.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,411 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CONMED in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,947 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

