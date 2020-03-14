ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Short Interest Update

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,410,000 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the February 13th total of 13,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of COP stock traded up $3.18 on Friday, hitting $31.38. The stock had a trading volume of 17,500,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,792,193. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.30 and its 200-day moving average is $57.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.40. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.58 and a 52-week high of $69.60.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy producer to buy up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.80%.

In related news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,935.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COP has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.47.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.