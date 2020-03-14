Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) Short Interest Update

Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,950,000 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the February 13th total of 4,990,000 shares. Approximately 23.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 622,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.6 days.

Shares of CEIX stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.47. 830,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,270. Consol Energy has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $38.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $123.69 million, a PE ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.50.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.14). Consol Energy had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $342.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Consol Energy will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Consol Energy news, Director John T. Mills purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $25,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Consol Energy by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,554,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,562,000 after buying an additional 222,405 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Consol Energy by 13,877.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 116,844 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Consol Energy by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 476,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,911,000 after buying an additional 77,397 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Consol Energy by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 89,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 48,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Consol Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

CEIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Consol Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Consol Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

