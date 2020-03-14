CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CooTek (Cayman) had a negative return on equity of 37.28% and a negative net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $68.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.00 million. CooTek (Cayman) updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

CTK traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.20. The company had a trading volume of 20,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,242. The company has a market capitalization of $385.24 million, a PE ratio of -620.00 and a beta of 0.62. CooTek has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $12.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.41.

Get CooTek (Cayman) alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CTK shares. ValuEngine lowered CooTek (Cayman) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CooTek (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised CooTek (Cayman) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CooTek (Cayman) from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of CooTek (Cayman) from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.08.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for CooTek (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CooTek (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.