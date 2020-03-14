CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CooTek (Cayman) had a negative return on equity of 37.28% and a negative net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $68.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.00 million. CooTek (Cayman) updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

CTK traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,242. CooTek has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $12.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.87 and its 200-day moving average is $5.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -620.00 and a beta of 0.62.

Get CooTek (Cayman) alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded CooTek (Cayman) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on CooTek (Cayman) from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded CooTek (Cayman) from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised CooTek (Cayman) to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CooTek (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CooTek (Cayman) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.56.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for CooTek (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CooTek (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.