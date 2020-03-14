Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Upgraded at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Corteva from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corteva from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bernstein Bank raised shares of Corteva to an outperform rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.56.

Shares of Corteva stock traded up $2.48 on Tuesday, reaching $24.82. 6,768,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,072,099. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $32.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.74.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. State Street Corp increased its position in Corteva by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,884,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,301 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 153.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,504,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,132,000 after buying an additional 13,616,097 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,188,000 after buying an additional 514,820 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,249,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,851,000 after buying an additional 919,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,818,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,568,000 after buying an additional 2,646,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

