Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Pacitti Group Inc.

Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 530 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Pacitti Group Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30,151.3% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,135,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,577 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 343.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 629,864 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $181,470,000 after purchasing an additional 487,907 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,257,053 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $369,235,000 after purchasing an additional 252,634 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 685,197 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $201,393,000 after purchasing an additional 248,358 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $54,764,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $289.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Nomura upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Argus upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.20.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,388,778.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $22.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $302.27. 6,046,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,495,116. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $232.95 and a 1-year high of $325.26. The company has a market capitalization of $131.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $309.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

