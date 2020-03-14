Couchain Price Reaches $0.0000 (COU)

Couchain (CURRENCY:COU) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One Couchain token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. In the last week, Couchain has traded 25% lower against the US dollar. Couchain has a total market cap of $3,863.39 and approximately $4,456.00 worth of Couchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000610 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.62 or 0.04708191 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00060928 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00037230 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006594 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00015633 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018491 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Couchain Profile

Couchain (COU) is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2018. Couchain’s total supply is 23,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,700,000,000 tokens. Couchain’s official Twitter account is @Couchain . The official message board for Couchain is medium.com/@Couchain . The official website for Couchain is couchain.io

Buying and Selling Couchain

Couchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Couchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Couchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Couchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

