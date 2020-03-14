Cowen Lowers International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) to Market Perform

Cowen lowered shares of International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cowen currently has $13.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $17.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IMXI. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on International Money Express from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded International Money Express from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded International Money Express from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on International Money Express in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on International Money Express in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.36.

NASDAQ IMXI traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.93. 315,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,024. The company has a market capitalization of $318.71 million, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of -0.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. International Money Express has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $16.10.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $83.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.75 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 60.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that International Money Express will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMXI. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 513.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. 59.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

