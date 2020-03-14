Cowen Lowers International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) to Market Perform

Cowen lowered shares of International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cowen currently has $13.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $17.00.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IMXI. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on International Money Express from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded International Money Express from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded International Money Express from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on International Money Express in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on International Money Express in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.36.
NASDAQ IMXI traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.93. 315,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,024. The company has a market capitalization of $318.71 million, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of -0.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. International Money Express has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $16.10.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMXI. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 513.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. 59.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
International Money Express Company Profile
International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.
