Cred (LBA) Price Hits $0.0124 on Major Exchanges

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Cred has a market capitalization of $8.22 million and $1.42 million worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cred token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000229 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, OKEx, Huobi and Gate.io. In the last seven days, Cred has traded down 38% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018572 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.37 or 0.02229575 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00198810 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00042750 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000714 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00026870 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00111672 BTC.

About Cred

Cred’s launch date was April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 663,523,897 tokens. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit . Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io

Buying and Selling Cred

Cred can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Huobi, Gate.io, Kyber Network, UEX, DDEX, Bilaxy, Bibox and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.

