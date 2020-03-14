Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Lifted to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $38.00 price objective on the LED producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CREE. Charter Equity assumed coverage on Cree in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cree in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Cree from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Cree in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cree from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.44.

Shares of CREE stock traded up $3.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,950,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,743. Cree has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $69.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 0.85.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. Cree had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 44.86%. The firm had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cree will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Cree by 6.6% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 10,271 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cree by 29.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 229,113 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $11,227,000 after buying an additional 52,213 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Cree by 2.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,851 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cree by 225.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 559,744 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $27,427,000 after buying an additional 387,680 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cree during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

