Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Lowered to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crescent Point Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Crescent Point Energy to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.64.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Shares of CPG traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.97. 2,316,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,665,874. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.71. Crescent Point Energy has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $4.84. The company has a market cap of $512.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPG. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Crescent Point Energy by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,109,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $165,456,000 after acquiring an additional 9,628,887 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $32,260,000. Man Group plc raised its position in Crescent Point Energy by 2,170.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,518,519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319,519 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Crescent Point Energy by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,877,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104,726 shares during the period. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $8,940,000. 38.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.