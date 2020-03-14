Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Lowered to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crescent Point Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Crescent Point Energy to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.64.
Shares of CPG traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.97. 2,316,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,665,874. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.71. Crescent Point Energy has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $4.84. The company has a market cap of $512.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.30.
About Crescent Point Energy
Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.
