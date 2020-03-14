Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Short Interest Update

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the February 13th total of 2,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 619,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Crestwood Equity Partners stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,818,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,900. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 52 week low of $5.82 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $839.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Crestwood Equity Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from Crestwood Equity Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 35.41%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25,000.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,223,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,516,000 after acquiring an additional 235,959 shares during the period. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC raised its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 1,810,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,802,000 after acquiring an additional 597,142 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,201,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,019,000 after acquiring an additional 602,857 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 965,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,745,000 after acquiring an additional 498,407 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 153.9% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 377,458 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after acquiring an additional 228,822 shares during the period. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CEQP. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised Crestwood Equity Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Barclays raised Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James cut Crestwood Equity Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Crestwood Equity Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.