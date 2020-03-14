Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Position Increased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 921,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,340 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 1.34% of Crocs worth $38,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1,822.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,217,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,314 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 183,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 10,879 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,177,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,171,000. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ian Bickley bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.54 per share, for a total transaction of $43,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 89,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,919.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff bought 15,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.73 per share, for a total transaction of $367,221.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 94,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,250,173.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 20,575 shares of company stock worth $468,427 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CROX traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,984,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,329. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.03 and a 52 week high of $43.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.27.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Crocs had a return on equity of 94.74% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $262.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.72) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CROX. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, February 21st. CL King reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, December 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Crocs from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Crocs from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

