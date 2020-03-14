Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.35

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.35 and last traded at $18.90, with a volume of 20332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.34.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CROX shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Crocs from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Crocs from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Crocs from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Crocs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crocs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.56.

Get Crocs alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. Crocs had a return on equity of 94.74% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $262.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.72) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, CFO Anne Mehlman purchased 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $58,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 88,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,787.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Bickley purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.54 per share, with a total value of $43,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 89,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,919.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 20,575 shares of company stock valued at $468,427 in the last three months. 2.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CROX. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 1,822.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,217,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,802,000 after buying an additional 1,154,314 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Crocs by 6.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 183,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,103,000 after acquiring an additional 10,879 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in Crocs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Crocs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,177,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Crocs in the third quarter worth approximately $11,171,000. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.