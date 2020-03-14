Cryptocean Price Tops $0.16 on Top Exchanges (CRON)

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. In the last week, Cryptocean has traded down 36.3% against the dollar. One Cryptocean coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00002992 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinsbit, Exrates and P2PB2B. Cryptocean has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $27,730.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00053608 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000613 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.23 or 0.05079366 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00061030 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00037284 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006629 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00015654 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018536 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About Cryptocean

Cryptocean (CRON) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,469,244 coins. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptocean’s official website is cryptocean.io . The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Cryptocean

Cryptocean can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Coinsbit and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptocean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptocean using one of the exchanges listed above.

