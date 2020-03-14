CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Upgraded at Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $52.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CSGS. BidaskClub raised CSG Systems International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded CSG Systems International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CSG Systems International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSG Systems International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of CSGS traded up $2.57 on Tuesday, hitting $40.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,648. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.11. CSG Systems International has a fifty-two week low of $37.19 and a fifty-two week high of $58.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.94.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $236.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. CSG Systems International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CSG Systems International will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

In other news, CEO Bret C. Griess sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.89, for a total value of $1,556,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 292,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,197,906.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGS. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 184.6% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 99.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a pre-integrated hybrid cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

