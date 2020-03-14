Cubic (NYSE:CUB) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cubic (NYSE:CUB) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $67.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cubic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Cubic in a report on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Cubic from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Cubic from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cubic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cubic has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.00.

CUB stock traded up $1.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.28. 359,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,261. Cubic has a 1 year low of $39.77 and a 1 year high of $75.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $328.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.47 million. Cubic had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cubic will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Cubic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.63%.

In other Cubic news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans acquired 5,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.46 per share, for a total transaction of $252,637.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,255.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Cubic by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,392 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Cubic by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Cubic by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Cubic by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,392 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Cubic by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,508 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

