Cubic (NYSE:CUB) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cubic (NYSE:CUB) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $67.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CUB. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Cubic in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cubic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cubic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Cubic from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cubic from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.00.

CUB stock traded up $1.54 on Tuesday, hitting $43.28. 359,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,261. Cubic has a 1-year low of $39.77 and a 1-year high of $75.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.58 and a 200-day moving average of $66.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Cubic had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $328.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cubic will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. Cubic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.63%.

In other news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans purchased 5,950 shares of Cubic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.46 per share, for a total transaction of $252,637.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,356 shares in the company, valued at $397,255.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUB. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cubic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Cubic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Cubic by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Cubic by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Cubic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

