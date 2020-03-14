Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) Short Interest Up 12.1% in February

Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 635,600 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the February 13th total of 566,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CW traded up $10.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.42. 654,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.52. Curtiss-Wright has a 1 year low of $85.40 and a 1 year high of $149.90.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $655.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.28 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 18.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 9.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CW. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 689.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1,958.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CW. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.75.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

