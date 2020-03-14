Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CUTR. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cutera from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cutera from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group restated a hold rating on shares of Cutera in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cutera currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Get Cutera alerts:

NASDAQ:CUTR traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.23. 267,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,526. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.27. Cutera has a fifty-two week low of $15.32 and a fifty-two week high of $39.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $231.00 million, a PE ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 1.24.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $51.80 million during the quarter. Cutera had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a negative return on equity of 28.68%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cutera will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David H. Mowry purchased 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.11 per share, for a total transaction of $94,172.00. Also, Director J Daniel Plants purchased 23,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.13 per share, for a total transaction of $575,621.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,015.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 63,960 shares of company stock worth $1,493,312. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cutera during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Cutera during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 706.3% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cutera during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.