CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,298,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 236,848 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.10% of CVS Health worth $96,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 716,768 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $53,249,000 after buying an additional 20,734 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in CVS Health by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,948,702 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $144,737,000 after buying an additional 90,264 shares during the last quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management now owns 30,759 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 13,870 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 288,821 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $21,457,000 after buying an additional 5,645 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 341,705 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,385,000 after buying an additional 13,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,419.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.58.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $5.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.64. 15,466,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,337,149. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $77.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.97.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

