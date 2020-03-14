CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.59. 2,246,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,388,440. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $13.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 13.12 and a quick ratio of 13.12.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CBAY shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Roth Capital lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.48.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

