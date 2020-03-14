Cypress Semiconductor’s (CY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CY. Cfra upgraded Cypress Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Cypress Semiconductor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Mizuho upgraded Cypress Semiconductor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.85 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet cut Cypress Semiconductor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Cowen cut Cypress Semiconductor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $23.85 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cypress Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.74.

Shares of NASDAQ CY traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.11. The company had a trading volume of 15,335,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,286,900. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.12 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Cypress Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $14.57 and a 1-year high of $23.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.65 and its 200-day moving average is $23.17.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Cypress Semiconductor had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $559.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cypress Semiconductor will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. Cypress Semiconductor’s payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,144,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 502.5% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

