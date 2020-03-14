DA Davidson Lowers Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target to

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price objective trimmed by DA Davidson from to in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated an equal weight rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.87.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,003,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,513,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 53.04, a P/E/G ratio of 76.42 and a beta of 2.73. Stitch Fix has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $33.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.74 and its 200-day moving average is $22.87.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $451.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.59 million. Stitch Fix had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stitch Fix news, Director Marka Hansen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 36,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $948,269.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 264,571 shares of company stock worth $6,872,631. Company insiders own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 174,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 703,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,060,000 after purchasing an additional 184,546 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,977,000 after purchasing an additional 35,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.83% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.