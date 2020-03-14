Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 629,453 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,439 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $96,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 3,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 4.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 85,409 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $12.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.39. 5,744,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,911,115. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.06. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $124.01 and a 12 month high of $169.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. Danaher’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

A number of research firms have commented on DHR. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.06.

In related news, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 3,100 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total transaction of $500,154.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,561,184.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 11,304 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.98, for a total transaction of $1,831,021.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,413.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 297,385 shares of company stock worth $48,153,397. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

