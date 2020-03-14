Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Coverage Initiated at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

DQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Daqo New Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Daqo New Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of NYSE DQ traded up $3.80 on Tuesday, hitting $56.65. The company had a trading volume of 407,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,800. Daqo New Energy has a 12-month low of $30.17 and a 12-month high of $81.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.92 million, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.11.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.81. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $118.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DQ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Daqo New Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $727,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $906,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,274,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,383,000. 47.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

