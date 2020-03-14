Darrell W. Crate Sells 45,000 Shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) Stock

Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $1,026,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,571.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NYSE:DEA traded up $1.40 on Friday, hitting $22.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,034,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,154. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.58 and its 200 day moving average is $22.86. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 229.60 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $17.20 and a 52 week high of $26.02.
Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $60.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.20 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DEA. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 8.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the third quarter worth $1,424,000. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.
DEA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.17.
About Easterly Government Properties
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
Featured Article: Insider Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.