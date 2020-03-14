Darrell W. Crate Sells 45,000 Shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) Stock

Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $1,026,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,571.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:DEA traded up $1.40 on Friday, hitting $22.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,034,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,154. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.58 and its 200 day moving average is $22.86. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 229.60 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $17.20 and a 52 week high of $26.02.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $60.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.20 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DEA. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 8.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the third quarter worth $1,424,000. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

DEA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.17.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

