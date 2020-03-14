Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Daseke, Inc. operates as a transportation company. It provides fleet management, logistics, trucking and open deck transportation services. Daseke, Inc., formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II, is based in Addison, United States. “

Get Daseke alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Daseke from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised Daseke from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Daseke in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daseke currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.25.

NASDAQ:DSKE traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $2.12. 358,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,878. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.12. Daseke has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.99.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $403.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.37 million. Daseke had a positive return on equity of 9.33% and a negative net margin of 17.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Daseke will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSKE. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Daseke by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,071 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Daseke by 611.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 11,404 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Daseke by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 772,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 23,143 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Daseke during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Daseke during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 28.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Daseke (DSKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.