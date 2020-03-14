DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $9.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DBV Technologies SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops products and immunotherapies for the diagnosis and treatment of various food allergies, including milk and peanut. The Company delivers biological immunoactive compounds, such as allergens, to the immune system by targeting the antigen-presenting cells present in skin. DBV Technologies SA is headquartered in Bagneux, France. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DBVT. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBVT traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.89. The stock had a trading volume of 611,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,376. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a 12 month low of $5.58 and a 12 month high of $13.49. The company has a market capitalization of $521.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.61 and its 200 day moving average is $9.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DBVT. Boxer Capital LLC increased its position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 6,384,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,315,000 after buying an additional 1,084,598 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,367,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,735,000 after buying an additional 758,725 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,495,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,102,000 after buying an additional 705,529 shares in the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,601,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 417,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after buying an additional 245,364 shares in the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

