DECENT Price Down 35.7% Over Last 7 Days (DCT)

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded 17.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. DECENT has a total market cap of $640,827.65 and approximately $2,143.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DECENT has traded down 35.7% against the US dollar. One DECENT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX, HitBTC, LBank and Upbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DECENT alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006362 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00009225 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000028 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000072 BTC.

DECENT Profile

DECENT uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2016. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. The official website for DECENT is decent.ch . DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DECENT

DECENT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, ChaoEX, HitBTC, BCEX, LBank and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DECENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DECENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DECENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.