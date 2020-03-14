Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $130.51

Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $130.51 and last traded at $131.28, with a volume of 23983 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $145.88.

DE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $166.65 target price (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Deere & Company from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank cut Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised Deere & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.98.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

The company has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.35. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 8,112 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.11, for a total value of $1,412,380.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,558,725.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 2,350 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $411,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,989,626.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,024 shares of company stock valued at $3,169,901. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 100,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,505,000 after buying an additional 23,701 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 614,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,384,000 after acquiring an additional 66,278 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

Featured Article: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.