Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Snow Capital Management LP

Snow Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Argus lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.53.

In other Delta Air Lines news, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total value of $514,866.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,422,616.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael P. Huerta bought 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.38 per share, with a total value of $58,814.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,758.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 980,532 shares of company stock valued at $45,522,339 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded up $4.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.36. 32,991,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,028,015. The company has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.27. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.46 and a 52-week high of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.32.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.02%.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

