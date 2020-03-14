DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Price Target Raised to $24.00

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) had its price objective increased by Lake Street Capital from $15.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DermTech stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.08. 98,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,956. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.47. DermTech has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $23.24.

In related news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 167,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $2,469,976.00. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DermTech stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.11% of DermTech at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.98% of the company’s stock.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc, a molecular genomics company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

