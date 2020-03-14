DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CFO Quentin S. Blackford Sells 6,208 Shares

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CFO Quentin S. Blackford sold 6,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.78, for a total value of $1,643,754.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Quentin S. Blackford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 9th, Quentin S. Blackford sold 891 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $232,551.00.

DexCom stock traded down $3.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $244.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,599,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,451. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.84. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.44 and a 1-year high of $306.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.47.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $462.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.00 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 6.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,017,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,062,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 395,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $84,293,000 after acquiring an additional 46,900 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 6,272.7% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 141,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,030,000 after acquiring an additional 139,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of DexCom in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cfra raised their target price on DexCom from $205.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on DexCom from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on DexCom from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.95.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

